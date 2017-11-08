Man flees Muskegon courthouse, deputy seriously injured in effort to catch him

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A Muskegon County Sheriff's deputy is off-duty, and it will likely be months before he can return to work.

This after he suffered a significant injury to his ankle while taking a man into custody who fled the Muskegon Hall of Justice building.

It happened Monday after a man who was at the courthouse to see a relative's court arraignment.



Police say 18-year old Robert Antionio Mathis Jr. disrupted the court hearing and then disregarded the judge's orders before fleeing the courtroom.



Two sheriff's deputies located Mathis inside a car outside the courthouse.

He initially refused to unlock the car's doors, but when he did one deputy was partially inside the car attempting to remove Mathis when the two fell to the roadway.

As that happened the deputies foot became stuck and snapped as Mathis fell on top of the deputies' leg.

The deputy underwent emergency surgery for the injury.

Mathis was charged with one count of resisting and opposing a police officer.

He remains in the Muskegon County Jail.

He also must serve 14 days in jail on a contempt of court charge for disobeying the judge's orders

