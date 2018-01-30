Man lured outside then shot in the chest in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - A 22-year-old man is in stable condition at a local hospital after police say he was shot in the chest.

It happened Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 12:30 a.m. Investigators say the victim called dispatchers from the Chicken Coop parking lot. He told police he was shot outside a residence in the 2500 block of Maffett Street.

Police located a single spent shotgun shell at the Maffett Street location.

Investigators believe the victim may have been lured outside then shot. The victim refused to give details about the assault.

All of the buckshot in his system missed vital organs.

