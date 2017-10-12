Man who stole construction crane waives court hearing

Larry Lee Wolting

MUSKGEON, MICH. - Larry Lee Wolting, 32, is accused of deserting his 2-month-old daughter and stealing a construction crane in Muskegon and waived his court hearing regarding this incident on Thursday.

According to police, Wolting stole the crane in September and drove it through fences and into light polices on Roberts Street. His 2-month-old daughter was naked and left alone in the same area.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, prosecutors were prepared to present evidence in the case, however Wolting waived the preliminary hearing and moved his charges to circuit court for a possible trial.

Authorities allege that Wolting may have been under the influence of crystal meth at the time of the incident.

His daughter was put into foster care.

