Medical marijuana zone under consideration in Muskegon

The Seaway Industrial Park in Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, MICH. - City leaders in Muskegon are considering a proposed ordinance allowing medical marijuana growers and dispensaries to operate in a special district off Seaway Drive.

The first formal talks about that proposed "overlay zoning district" took place Monday, Oct. 9 during a city commission work session.

The city is looking at the Seaway Industrial Park as a fitting location for licensed growers, processors and dispensaries to operate from.

New rules in Michigan allow one-stop medical marijuana shops where providers grow, process and sell medical marijuana from the same location.

Muskegon's draft ordinance has the potential to center that activity inside a two-city block area.

"There are a couple of buildings over there, that could be repurposed if the owners decided to, and there are a number of vacant lots there that could be invested in," said Frank Peterson, Muskegon City Manager. The discussion at Monday's work session will be used to determine if the medical marijuana district idea is ready to go before the full city commission for consideration at a later time.

