Michigan company sending 2,000 kayaks to Texas, Louisiana

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A West Michigan company is sending about 2,000 kayaks to parts of Texas and Louisiana to help with flooding relief and rescue efforts following Harvey.



Walmart is buying the kayaks from Muskegon-based KL Outdoor.

KL Outdoor Chief Executive Chuck Smith said his company is covering the shipping costs. Some kayaks were sent out Monday. The rest are expected to be put on trucks Tuesday.



Harvey made landfall late Friday along the Texas Gulf Coast as a Category 4 hurricane. Officials have since received thousands of calls and pleas for rescue.



On Monday, heavy rain from the storm reached roof lines of single-story homes in Houston and other communities.



Boats and kayaks are being used to reach people stranded on rooftops.

