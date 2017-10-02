Midtown Square in Muskegon nearly sold out

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Two-years after breaking ground, one full block of Muskegon's downtown now has attractive new houses.



The city of Muskegon partnered with Allen Edwin Homes to build Midtown Square.The nine-single family homes are four blocks from downtown. The city removed some condemned homes to build the development.

Now seven of the nine homes have sold. In some ways it was a big risk for the city, spending nearly $2 million to attract new families to downtown.

But city manager Frank Peterson says after the first few homes sold city commissioners knew the project would be a success.

The three and four bedroom homes are listed for $169,000. Midtown Square is on Monroe and Houston Avenues.

