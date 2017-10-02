Mission for Area People turns 50, big event Thursday

Mission For Area People Muskegon Heights.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - The Mission for Area People has reached a milestone, 50 years of serving the residents of Muskegon County.

The agency does that by providing clothing, food and medical needs to those in need.

It operates on the generosity of donors, churches and fundraising events.

In 2016, M.A.P. provided a week's supply of food to 1,700 people. M.A.P. would like to build a new facility in Muskegon Heights.

"So that is what our hope and our dream is: to have a one level building handicap accessible for people in our community," said Diana Wright-Stubbs, Mission for Area People Director.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 from 6-9:00 p.m. the Mission for Area People is celebrating 50 years with a fundraiser at the Muskegon Country Club.

