Mona Shores considers changing graduation tradition

NORTON SHORES, MICH. - High school seniors in the Mona Shores School District are voting to decide whether the graduating class should wear the traditional caps and gowns for this years’ graduation or change to something new.

Right now, boys wear a navy blue gown with a light blue sash and girls wear a light blue gown with a dark blue sash.

A student attending Mona Shores told WZZM 13 it’s an effort to create a gender neutral and inclusive environment. However, Mona Shores Superintendent Greg Helmer said they decided to switch to one color gown with an accent color as a symbol of unity.

He did not address the issue of gender neutrality. Instead Helmer said, "Based on listening to recent student concerns, a decision was made to survey the students providing a student voice. The results of the student survey will be used to determine the color of cap and gowns for the Class of 2017."

While it may not be the case in Mona Shores, Jostens, a nation-wide supplier of graduation rings, yearbooks and graduation supplies, gender neutrality is becoming a bigger issue.

The company provided us with this comment, “Jostens is noticing this trend mostly in the northeastern part of the United States and sporadically in other parts of the country. On the West Coast, however, this trend isn’t as prevalent.”

Multiple other lakeshore schools have also moved toward having a unified color cap and gown, but Helmer said his focus is on preparing students for the future.

“As the Superintendent, I am not concerned about the color of caps and gowns," Helmer said in a statement. "At Mona Shores, we value the educational experience our students gain when receiving a diploma from Mona Shores Public Schools.

"The color of caps and gowns is an internal decision. I am confident in our high school administrators and senior class to do what’s best for our graduating seniors at Mona Shores Public Schools.”

