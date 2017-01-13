Mona Shores decides to keep traditional graduation gowns

A graduation cap and diploma, seen in a file photo. (Photo: Custom)

NORTON SHORES, MICH. - Administrators at Mona Shores High School are keeping the traditional caps and gowns for graduation this year.

The school had originally decided to switch from different color gowns to one color, Superintendent Greg Helmer says that decision was made as a symbol of unity.

The school decided to reconsider the change after hearing student concerns. The school surveyed the senior class on if they wanted to keep navy blue gown with a light blue sash for boys and a light blue gown with a dark blue sash for girls or change to dark blue gowns with an accent color for all graduates.

The Principal reviewed the survey results with the senior class student senate officers after school on Friday. The decision was then made to keep the traditional gowns for 2017

