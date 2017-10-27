Mona Shores superintendent investigated for 'serious misconduct complaints'

Greg Helmer (Photo: Courtesy of Mona Shores Public Schools)

MONA SHORES, MICH. - The superintendent at Mona Shores Public Schools was under investigation following "serious complaints" of misconduct toward staff.

According to School Board President Stan Miller, the safety and education of Mona Shores students was never compromised -- and district funds were not involved in the investigation that has since completed.

Miller says the complaints were serious, and as required by Board Policy 1662, the Board of Education referred the misconduct to its legal firm to investigate.

Superintendent Greg Helmer unfairly reviewed a staff member's performance, retaliated against that staff member in violation of Board Policy 1662 after complaints were filed, and according to Miller, was not "entirely truthful" during the investigation. However, the legal firm found no unlawful conduct occurred.

The firm recommended that Helmer be reprimanded for his actions, placed on a plan of assistance and will no longer be responsible for performance evaluations for that staff member.

The board reached out to a leadership coach to help Helmer "demonstrate objectivity in personal matters" and "respect staff's personal space."

Helmer told the board that he is, "committed to providing staff with a positive work environment."

View the full investigation report here:

Mona Shores Investigative Findings Report for FOIA 10.23.17 by WZZM News on Scribd

