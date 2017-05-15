Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance

MUSKEGON, MICH - The Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance is hosting it's 12th Summit on Race and Inclusion next week.

On May 23, speakers and the community will gather at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon to discuss racial equity in West Michigan.

Registration for the event is open until 5 p.m. on May 18. You can register by following this link. The cost is $60 a person and includes lunch and refreshments.

National and regional experts will speak on the topic of racial inclusion, including Dr. Phillip Goff. He is the co-founder of the Center for Policing Equity, and he is from the City University of New York's Franklin A. Thomas Professorship in Policing Equity.

The summit begins at 8:30 a.m. You can learn more about the summit and the speakers by following this link.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Mackenzie Thaden is a producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email us at news@wzzm13.com or visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV