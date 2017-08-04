MSP: Crash leading to Officer Ginka's death ruled accidental

Norton Shores Police officer Jon Ginka was killed in a crash Wednesday, May 10. (Photo: Norton Shores Police)

NORTON SHORES, MICH. - Michigan State Police have wrapped up their investigation into the fatal crash involving Norton Shores Police Officer Jonathan Ginka.

An MSP lieutenant says he died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash on Wednesday, May 10. Ginka, 34, was heading south on Henry Street near Ross Road when his car left the road and hit a tree around 2:30 a.m.

He was heading to the police station for the end of his shift, which was 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. at the time of the crash.

According to the report, the medical examiner indicated the death was accidental.

What led up to the crash remains unknown, however, the following factors were ruled out as the cause by MSP:

The vehicle was traveling 46 mph at the point of impact.

Officer Ginka’s patrol vehicle traveled off the road approximately 145 feet for a total time of travel was two seconds.

The data recorder shows Officer Ginka took his foot off the accelerator and put his foot on the brake just prior to collision with the tree, with no serviceable braking to slow the vehicle. Meaning, in order for the brakes to stop the vehicle, the pedal would have needed to be pushed sooner.

Officer Ginka was not using a cellular device or any other electronics.

Officer Ginka was not responding to a call for service at the time of the crash.

MSP investigators do not plan to offer any further comments on the crash or investigation.

