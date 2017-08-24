1 killed in fully-involved house fire

Deadly fire in Fruitport on Friday, August 25. (Photo: Cheryl Barrigear)

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, MICH. - One person has been confirmed dead after an overnight house fire.

The initial call came in around 12:50 a.m. on Friday, August 25 at the corner of Cooley and Pontaluna roads, just north of I-96.

When firefighters arrived they say the home was fully engulfed in flames, and because of that, they could only fight the fire from the outside.

Michigan State Police have been called in to investigate.

This is a developing situation and we will keep you up to date as more information becomes available.

