Multiple house fire in Muskegon

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Multiple houses were on fire in Muskegon Township on the 1800 block of South Sheridan.

One of the homes that was affected by the fire was the one that Jeffrey Willis lived in before his arrest. Willis is accused of killing two women in 2013 and 2014.

According to Consumers Energy, a tree fell on a non-energized power line in the area, which caused the fire. They cut the power to 5-10 homes in that area to help control the situation.

There is light smoke showing from the attic of one homes, and firefighters are checking out the other homes in the area.

One of the firefighters on the scene said there was smoldering attic fires in four different houses.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

