Muskegon approves renaming section of downtown

Newly renamed Midtown Muskegon. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM 13)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A section of Muskegon has been renamed by the city commission -- and while none of the street signs will be changing, the new name will play a big role in attracting visitors.

The five block stretch of 3rd Street, between Muskegon Avenue to Jefferson Street was previously called the Third Street Business Corridor will now be referred to as "Midtown Muskegon."

Tim Taylor the Managing Partner at Hamburg Mikey says"by definition a corridor is something you travel through and do not stop." However, this areas new name might change that.

"We just thought it was time to make people think of this as a destination and not just a pass through," said another business owner Paul Pretzer. Pretzer owns Third Coast Vinyl located in the area, which opens in the beginning of October.

The name "Midtown" was approved by the city commission -- giving this small pocket of downtown it's very own identity.

"We think it is a great off-shoot of our downtown," said Mike Franzak, City of Muskegon Planning Manager. Franzak recalls about a decade ago when many of the storefronts in the area were open, however now, nearly all the commercial space is occupied.

Kevin Malone owner of the clothing store ShopSZN says he loves Midtown Muskegon. A new gaming store will open later this month and the Curry Kitchen is moving there. A naan pizza restaurant will open next week.

The former Ice Pick punk rock club is now Hamburg Mikey, the Managing Partner Tim Taylor said he loves the area and the response. "People in the neighborhood, coming in from out of town, just the whole transition of everything changing."

Pretzer and the other small business owners in Midtown are working hard to create an identity that's uniquely theirs that will attract new visitors to Muskegon to taste and buy what they have to sell.

"I like that we are close to the downtown and considered part of it but we also have a little different feel here," Pretzer said. "Because we boarder up with the neighborhood, we got a little more of what I like to call a bohemian feel here."

Taylor and Pretzer both suggest people come out to the area to check it out for themselves and watch as the small businesses continue to grown.

The business owners say those in the area are working together to plan a number of special events in Midtown this summer.

