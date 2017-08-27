Generic bike trail sign, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - James Larue, a bicyclist from North Muskegon, died on Saturday, Aug. 26 after being hit by a car around 5:45 p.m.

Based on preliminary findings from the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office, Larue was riding his bike without a helmet down the Muskatawa Bike Path in Sullivan Township.

While going down the bike path, Larue didn't stop at the intersection of Maple Island Rd. When crossing the street, Larue rode into the path of a car traveling north, and he was struck.

The car was driven by Ronald Griggs. A passenger in the car and Larue were transported to Hackley Hospital where Larue later died of his injuries.

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police are still investigating the accident.

