Muskegon Catholic Central evacuates all students, faculty

Large response from fire departments in Muskegon County to Muskegon Catholic Central on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Muskegon Catholic Central was evacuated and students were dismissed for the day.

According to a school representative, some students were feeling ill and having trouble breathing. The school conducted the evacuation as a precaution, and parents were instructed to pick up their students for the day around 9 a.m.

Superintendent Ken Rasp says an unknown number of students and faculty members were taken to the hospital by ambulance to be checked out.

It is not yet known what irritant caused the illness.

A parent said his son began having trouble breathing just after his first class, and once he reported it to the office it appeared a number of others were experiencing similar symptoms. He said the entire school was evacuated to the football field shortly after.

Multiple crews are on the scene including Muskegon Fire Department and Muskegon County Hazardous Material crew.

