Muskegon community mixer held Thursday

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Everyone in Muskegon County is invited to attend a big annual celebration to build community on Thursday, May 24.

The third annual community mixer is for all citizens throughout the Muskegon area. More than 600 community members attended last year's mixer. Organizers say the event is held to honor diversity" and celebrate the gift of friendship.

It's held each year at Mona Lake Park on Seaway Drive between Hoyt and Green Streets. Muskegon' Rotary Club, and the City of Muskegon Heights are the groups working to break down barriers in Muskegon County.

The community mixer is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and it's free, plus includes food, drinks, music and entertainment.

