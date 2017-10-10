Muskegon County requests road millage again

MUSKEGON TWP., MICH. - Supporters of a property tax increase for road repair in Muskegon Township are hoping November will be different.

The $1.5 million property tax increase failed in May.

“I’m really hoping people will back this,” says Danita Tetzloff. “If they don’t our streets are going to be terrible this winter.”

Without the additional tax revenue, township leaders say they can’t afford the road maintenance and snow removal they have provided in the past. Township supervisor Dave Kieft, Jr. says he is hopeful the election results will be better in November than they were in May.

“I’m hoping we have put out more information,” he says. “I’m hoping they have a better understanding of why we are asking. I don't know for sure, but I am hoping those two things will make a difference.”

Doing the math, the township estimates the tax increase for road maintenance would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $150.00 a year.

“I agree with it,” says Ronald Mack. “It is the only way you are going to be able to get the roads the way they need to be.”

