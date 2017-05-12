Muskegon daycare owner to be charged after infant's death

A door sign at Keysha Keepers Daycare in Muskegon, Mich., where a 1-year-old infant was found dead. (Photo: WZZM 13, WZZM)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office has released the official charges against the owner of a Muskegon daycare where a 1 year old was found dead.

The prosecutor's office filed one second-degree child neglect charge against Keysha Collins, of Muskegon, for the April 14 death of Korey Brown.

According to a press release, Collins, who was a license childcare provider and owner of Keysha's Keepers Daycare, failed to adequately supervise the children in her care and was in violation of several licensing requirements at the time of Brown's death.

Collins was allegedly asleep while children were known to be awake and is accused of having too many children in her care without an assistant and providing improper sleeping accommodations for Brown and other children.

While the prosecutor's office is not accusing Collins of directly injuring Brown, the charge stems from improper supervision and licensing violations that ultimately lead to his death.

Brown's death is still being investigated by the Muskegon Police Department, the Medical Examiner's Office, The Childcare Licensing Unit of LARA, Michigan State Police Crime Lab and Child Protective Service's.

Measures are currently in place by CPS, schools and Health West to ensure that no other child is put at risk while the investigation continues.

