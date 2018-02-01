Muskegon football team honored in Lansing

Muskegon comes out for Saturday's Division 3 regional final. (Photo: WZZM)

LANSING, MICH. - The 2017 Division III state football champions from Muskegon, were honored at the state capitol in Lansing.

The Big Red football team went 14-0, and capped off the perfect season with a win in the State Title game at Ford Field back in November.

It is the school's first state football championship since 2008. On Tuesday, state representatives Terry Sabo and Geoff Hansen honored the team during a house session and also hosted the team for lunch.

