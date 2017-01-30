Muskegon Heights Mayor delivers State of City address

Muskegon Heights State of City Address

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - A state of the city address was held in Muskegon Heights Monday night.

Mayor Kimberly Sims says the city is planning to invest in several areas including the police and fire departments. Sims says there are some encouraging stats including property crimes being down 35 percent.

The biggest challenge for the city might be the potential closure of the Muskegon Heights Academy due to poor academic performance.

But the Mayor is also proud of bringing back old traditions like little league baseball.

"This is the first ball that was hit at our little league this year and it was a homerun," says Sims.

Other traditions that were brought back include the high school marching band and the community Christmas tree.

(© 2017 WZZM)