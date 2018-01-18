WZZM
Muskegon Heights police called to shooting

Man shot near Summit Ave in Muskegon Heights

WZZM 5:28 PM. EST January 18, 2018

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS - Police in Muskegon Heights were called to a shooting Thursday afternoon after 4:30 p.m. 

The Muskegon Heights police chief said the shooting investigation was underway in the area of East Summit Ave. and Mason Blvd. 

The chief said there was a K-9 unit in the area searching for a suspect. There is no word yet on who was shot or the injuries at this time. 

(This is a developing story. WZZM 13 has a crew headed to the scene.  Check back for updates.)

