Muskegon Heights police called to shooting

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS - Police in Muskegon Heights were called to a shooting Thursday afternoon after 4:30 p.m.
The Muskegon Heights police chief said the shooting investigation was underway in the area of East Summit Ave. and Mason Blvd.
The chief said there was a K-9 unit in the area searching for a suspect. There is no word yet on who was shot or the injuries at this time.
(This is a developing story. WZZM 13 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.)
