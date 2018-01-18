Muskegon Heights police called to shooting

Muskegon Heights Police Department cruiser, file photo. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM 13)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS - Police in Muskegon Heights were called to a shooting Thursday afternoon after 4:30 p.m.

The Muskegon Heights police chief said the shooting investigation was underway in the area of East Summit Ave. and Mason Blvd.

The chief said there was a K-9 unit in the area searching for a suspect. There is no word yet on who was shot or the injuries at this time.

(This is a developing story. WZZM 13 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.)

