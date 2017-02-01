Muskegon Heights police investigating homicide on 8th Street

Muskegon Heights police were called out to a home on 8th Street near Amsterdam Avenue on Wednesday night, Feb. 1. (Photo: Jaleesa Irizarry, WZZM)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - Police could release more details as soon as Thursday, Feb. 2 about a man that was found dead in a home Wednesday night.

Detectives with the Muskegon Heights Police Department were called out to 8th Street near the corner of Amsterdam Avenue. That's where they found the victim, a black man in his 20s.

Investigators tell WZZM 13's Jaleesa Irizarry they do not have any suspects in the case. They are continuing their investigation, and say the chief will give an update on the situation when it comes available.

