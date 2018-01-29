Muskegon Heights prison scheduled to close in March

West Shoreline Correctional Facility in Muskegon Heights, Mich. (Photo: Courtesy of MDOC)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - The Michigan Department of Corrections is planning to close West Shoreline Correctional Facility in Muskegon Heights come March.

According to a release from the MDOC, the closure is to compensate for the significant decline in prison population statewide. Earlier this year, the state’s prison population dropped to below 40,000 for the first time in more than 20 years, MDOC reports. Michigan’s prison population peaked in March 2007 when it stood at 51,554.

Prison staff members were notified of the closure on Monday. The facility employs 174 people. MDOC says it will attempt to absorb as many staff members as possible to current vacancies throughout the system.

The Michigan Corrections Organization provided this statement on the closure:

It’s unfortunate for corrections officers any time a prison closure is announced, because their lives are affected so deeply. A closure is a time of uncertainty and stress for officers because their employment, work location, living arrangements, childcare, and other critical aspects of day-to-day life are made uncertain. We know it is a difficult process, but like MCO has done in the past, we will work to ensure the West Shoreline closure goes as smoothly as it possibly can. All these details that impact officers’ lives must be sorted out, according to MDOC and MCO protocol, in the coming weeks. MCO will keep members updated every step of the way.

West Shoreline was built in 1987 -- it houses 1,245 prisoners. It will close on March 24.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

