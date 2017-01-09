Muskegon Heights removes interim tag from Police Chief

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - The Muskegon Heights Police Department has a permanent leader after nearly a year. Dr. Joseph E. Thomas, Jr has served as the interim chief since Lynne Gill retired on January 5, 2016.

Thomas is now the full time chief after agreeing to a three year contract with the city. The City Council voted to start negotiations with Thomas in November. He will make $70,000 per year, roughly the same amount he made as the interim chief.

Thomas was selected among three finalist in part for the leadership he demonstrated in he community while working for the city under the temporary contract.

