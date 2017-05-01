Muskegon Heights, schools focused on the future

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Consumers Energy chooses new buyer for B.C. Cobb plant
-
1839 Bible returned to original owner
-
WZZM 13 On Target Forecast Tuesday Evening
-
Private prison in Baldwin closing in June
-
Calvin College offers degree opportunities for prisoners
-
Shooting victim identified as a wanted felon
-
Spring Lake anti-bullying campaign covers high school hallways
-
Greenville woman killed in crash near Ionia
-
Body cam video released
-
Former Shelby police chief pleads guilty
More Stories
-
'April's Baby': Book hits Amazon's best-seller listMay. 1, 2017, 5:44 p.m.
-
1839 Bible in hands of original owners' great, great…May. 1, 2017, 5:47 p.m.
-
Police identify impersonator who tried to arrest 2 peopleMay. 1, 2017, 6:35 p.m.