Muskegon Heights schools focusing on the future after signing agreement

Muskegon Heights Academy High School, file photo. (Photo: Eric Lloyd, WZZM)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - Muskegon Heights Academy was one of 38 schools in Michigan, that faced possible closure because of low test scores. Monday, May 1 2017, school leaders signed a deal to help it stay open and focus on the future. The school is already signing up students for the 2017-18 school year.

The agreement includes a number of community partners pledging to support academic and non-academic needs in the school. District leaders and parents say student achievement will improve next year. Muskegon Heights Public School Academy Alena Zachery-Ross says, "we believe that this agreement is setting a platform for our students and our district to become successful."

The agreement with the school reform office asks students and their teachers to make significant progress on state testing, especially in reading and math. Zachery-Ross says, "there is success criteria at 18-months and there is success criteria at the end of three years, so it is clear what our plan is what are the steps we need to do to meet those goals."

Angela Locke, a Muskegon Heights parent, is already thinking about the message she'll tell her daughter and her daughter's friends; "It is not a joke, the things they are asking you to do it can be done all you have to do is try and work hard at it."

Shirley Young, whose grandson has a 4.0 GPA, is thankful it will remain open. She is already signing him up for next school year, "To support him, but there is other kids that goes here too so we support all of the kids that goes here."

Senior Anderson Robinson says he proud to be a Tiger and is glad he stayed with the school. He believes teachers prepared him for the next chapter in his life. He tells younger students to make the same decision, " they got a school to go to that loves them and care about them and going to give them a good education."

The agreement sets the stage for the district to write a come-back story, the celebration Monday is only a starting point. Zachery-Ross tells the community, "Thank you for believing in us and thank you for allowing us to serve your children."

The school board is meeting with representatives from the Michigan Department of Education. The meeting allows parents and the school board to ask the state questions about the agreement.

© 2017 WZZM-TV