Muskegon Heights schools superintendent picked as Okemos schools leader

Alena Zachery-Ross (Photo: Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - The superintendent of the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System has been selected as the next superintendent of Okemos Public Schools.

In a letter to the community, Alena Zachery-Ross said she accepts the new role as it comes at a time of stability for the Muskegon Heights district and an opportunity for personal growth.

Okemos is located east of Lansing.

"Please know that this has been a very difficult decision to make," the letter reads, in part. "I have enjoyed my time at Muskegon Heights and feel a part of this special, close-knit community.

"At the same time, as we just celebrated Mother’s Day, I’m sure you will understand that a big part of my decision was based on moving closer to my family, and especially my Mom."

Members of the Muskegon Heights Board of Education now is tasked with selecting a new superintendent.

Zachery-Ross remained superintendent of the Muskegon Heights district when it transitioned from a charter school district ran by a private firm to a public charter school district in 2014. She previously held school principal titles and was superintendent in Warren, Mich.

Zachery-Ross graduated from Grand Valley State University in 1995.

