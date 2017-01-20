Muskegon High School watches inauguration with mixed emotions

Students at Muskegon High School watching the inauguration. One with concern and another with excitement. Both hope for unity and peace in the USA. (Photo: WZZM)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Students in classrooms across West Michigan watched today's inauguration with mixed emotions - just like many adults.

At Muskegon High School, students were able to watch inauguration events while working on school assignments.

They took in the final moments in the White House of our 44th President, Barack Obama, and observed the moments leading up to the oath of office for the 45th President, Donald Trump.

"Trump, when he says rude comments to different types of groups in America, towards women towards minorities, so that is going to be an issue, but I hope we can get past that and progress," said Muskegon High School student Shemyra Day.

"Honestly I hope this divide that happened during the election, I hope that heals, and even if you do not like his politics, I hope we are able to mend the wounds that have been caused and run ourselves as the greatest country in the world," added Zachary Washburn, another student.

Students we spoke with say they appreciate our country's peaceful transition of power, and hope it continues to be and example to the rest of the world.

Contact Jon Mills: jonmills@wzzm13.com. Follow him on Twitter @JonMills20.

(© 2017 WZZM)