Muskegon inmate attempts to escape jail, is found and charged

Jacob Humphrey, mug shot. (Photo: Muskegon County Jail)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - An inmate in the Muskegon County Jail attempted to escape the facility Wednesday night.

Muskegon County Sheriff Michael Poulin says that a corrections officer noticed the ceiling utility hatch askew in the booking area around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The inmate trying to escape was 28-year-old Jacob Humphrey. He was previously charged with retail fraud, breaking into a car and resisting arrest.

Humphrey climbed into a cement void and was stuck in the ceiling. Poulin says that there was nowhere for Humphrey to go in the small space and was ultimately found.

This facility opened in 2015 and since the escape attempt, the sheriff has ordered for that and other utility hatches in to be reinforced.

Humphrey will add to his record and be charged with an attempted escape in court.

(© 2017 WZZM)