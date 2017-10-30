Muskegon launches $232K food processing initiative

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A new food processing initiative was launched in Muskegon and the goal is to expand the agriculture economy on the lakeshore.

The West Michigan Shoreline Food Processing Initiative is the result of a $232,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation.

The money will be used to identify existing products made or grown in Michigan and find ways to get those items into more U.S. and foreign markets. The large shipping dock at the closed B.C. Cobb Plant is one of several community assets that may play a role in the effort.

"We have got the deep water port; we have got wastewater treatment processing,; we have got diverse agricultural products; and we have got good water sources," said Dennis Dobbs, Consumers Energy vice president. "We have got everything we need and now we just need to collaborate and build something strong for the economy."

The Muskegon area may also be a good place to develop a food processing economy because of it's close proximity to prime fruit and vegetable growers.

