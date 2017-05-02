Muskegon launches pilot program for community food hub

Muskegon Farmer's Market

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A new program at the Muskegon Farmer's Market will connect area schools and agencies with locally grown food.

The Muskegon Food Hub launches next Tuesday, May 9, 2017. It will provide a place for schools, non-profit organizations and hospitals to buy produce from local farmers.

It's something organizers say has been a challenge.

Marty Gerencer from Morse Marketing Connections and the Muskegon Food Hub adds: "Our institutions have had trouble reaching locally sourced products.

"They can easier get products from export from other countries sometimes than they can from the state of Michigan."

The Muskegon Farmers Market is located at 242 West Western Avenue in downtown Muskegon.

