Muskegon leaders to discuss possible Watermark development

The Watermark building in Muskegon. (Photo: WZZM)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - City leaders are expected to discuss a proposed apartment and entertainment complex Tuesday, Jan. 10, for downtown Muskegon.

The plans will be discussed at the Muskegon City Commission's meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Last year, the New York-based owners of the Watermark development announced plans for a portion of their sprawling property in Muskegon. Developers want to invest $30 million on West Western Avenue near the city's Hartshorn Marina.

In addition to apartments, the owners want to have restaurants, offices and retail stores, in addition to an indoor entertainment venue, with attractions like go-karts, mounting biking or trampolines.

