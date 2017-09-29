Muskegon man who stole crane charged with several felonies

Larry Lee Wolting

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Larry Lee Wolting, 33, is being charged with child abuse, destruction of a building, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and operating while intoxicated.

Police say Wolting stole the crane from ESCO on Roberts street Monday morning and drove it through fences and into light poles. His 2-month-old daughter was left alone in the same area.

The charges indicate Wolting was under the influence of crystal meth at the time.

His daughter has since been placed in foster care.

