Muskegon: Mercy Health project celebrates milestone

(Photo: @MercyHealthWM)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Mercy Health's new Muskegon campus is celebrating a milestone in the building process on Thursday, Oct. 26.

A topping off ceremony will be held on Thursday evening. There will be a steal beam placed on the top of the tenth floor.

The $271 million project was originally calling for just nine floors, however, a tenth was added for future use as a medical and surgical floor.

The 267-bed medical center will bring all the medical and surgical services under one roof in Muskegon.

It is expected to open in June of 2019.

