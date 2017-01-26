Muskegon Museum of Art gets ready for major exhibit

Edward S. Curtis: The North American Indian (Photo: Provided)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - WZZM 13 is getting a sneak peak of preparations for the largest exhibit ever at the Muskegon Museum of Art.

This May, the museum will present Edward S. Curtis: The North American Indian.

Curtis began documenting Native American people in the early 1900's, through both writing and photography. The exhibit will include what's believed to be the most comprehensive collection of Curtis's work ever presented -- including Curtis's entire portfolio of photos.

"It is an opportunity for people to experience the body of work, the entire scope of what he accomplished," said Judith Hayner, executive director of the Muskegon Museum of Art.

It's so large that in the days leading up to the opening, the museum will close to the public so staff can focus on installing all of the works.

The exhibition begins on May 11 and runs through Sept. 10.

