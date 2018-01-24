Muskegon Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Michigan this weekend

The Polar Plunge in Muskegon raised more than $100,000 for the Michigan Special Olympics. (Photo: Juliet Dragos, WZZM)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - More than 400 are expected to jump into the frigid waters of Muskegon Lake this Saturday for the Muskegon Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Michigan.

Plungers dress up in colorful and funny costumes and raise money as individuals or teams. Last year's Muskegon Polar Plunge raised more than $100,000 for Special Olympics Michigan. More than 23,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities are able to compete free of charge, in a variety of sports year round, because of fundraisers like the Polar Plunges.

Muskegon's Polar Plunge is this Saturday, Jan 27 at Muskegon Lake in front of Fricano's. Plungers can register starting at noon. The plunge begins at 2 p.m. There's also a pre-plunge party Friday night at Fricano's Banquet Center, where registration will also be available. The after plunge festivities include an awards ceremony, prizes and a pizza party.

WZZM 13 is the media sponsor for West Michigan's Polar Plunges. Other upcoming Polar Plunges include Greenville at Turk Lake on Feb. 0 Holland on Feb.17 and Grand Rapids on Feb. 24. You'll find more information online at www.somi.org.

The Polar Plunges are organized by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, made up of members of public safety and police departments, county sheriff's departments, state police and corrections officers. The organization raises funds, awareness and works with Special Olympics Michigan athletes all year to promote acceptance and inclusion.

