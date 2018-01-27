Muskegon Polar Plunges raises more than $55K for Special Olympics Michigan

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The Muskegon Polar Plunge was on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 12 p.m.

The event expected to have more than 400 plungers participate, including WZZM's Jen Pascua. And Juliet Dragos emceed the plunge.

This Polar Plunge event raised more than $55,000 for Special Olympics Michigan. It was one of 28 Polar Plunges that are happening around Michigan. They raise money for over 23,000 athletes who participate in the statewide Special Olympics program.

If you want to participate in a Polar Plunge, there are two more events happening in the West Michigan area:

Feb. 17: Holland Polar Plunge, Holland Elks Club at 1 p.m.

Holland Polar Plunge, Holland Elks Club at 1 p.m. Feb. 24: Grand Rapids Polar Plunge, Van Andel Arena at 11 a.m.

To register for a plunge, go to plungemi.com, and then you can set up a pledge page where you can receive pledge donations for Special Olympics Michigan.

