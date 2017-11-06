Muskegon Public School bus involved in traffic crash

(Photo: Jon Mills/WZZM)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A Muskegon Public School bus was involved in an accident on Monday afternoon, Nov. 6 on Sherman Boulevard near Worden Street in front of Mercy Hospital.

22 students were on board the bus at the time of the crash, but police said the children were not hurt.

A car, a truck with a trailer and the bus were involved in the crash. The driver of the truck was also not injured.

The woman driving the car was transported to the hospital. Police gave no word on how significant her injuries were.

After the crash, some of the students went home on another bus and some left the scene with their parents.

The crash was cleared around 5:15 p.m.

(Photo: Jon Mills/WZZM)

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV