MUSKEGON, MICH., - An animal shelter in Muskegon brought in more than 20 dogs by plane from Louisiana and Texas Sunday to help the areas hit hard by Hurricane Harvey.

"These dogs are 100 percent non-owned," said Tamara Owen, executive director of the Noah Project shelter. "They were at the shelters before the hurricane even hit, so we are making space for the displaced dogs."

The dogs arrived at Muskegon Airport at 11 a.m., and a second plane brought in more around 5 pm.

"Just having them fly right here where they're only about a mile away from the airport just makes perfect sense," said Muskegon Airport Manager Jeff Tripp. "It's just our small part for the relief efforts."

The Noah Project was able to coordinate with a rescue plane nonprofit to get the dogs, said Jane McGregor, who proposed the plan.

"This is not the only flight, this is just what has happened in a matter of three or four days," McGregor said.

The animals were assessed by a veterinarian and given food and water before they were taken to the shelter. The community support through volunteering and donations is overwhelming, Owen said.

"It's been absolutely phenomenal," she said. "We have people from different shelters, rescues and just the public wanting to know what they can do to help. We couldn't have done it without them."

Once the dogs are cleared through standard processes, people can start fostering and adopting them, Owen said.

"They go to only the best homes -- excellent vet records [and] strong vet history," she said. "I'm excited for these animals to find great new homes in Michigan."

