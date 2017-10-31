WZZM
Muskegon teen who killed pregnant woman pleads guilty

Staff , WZZM 3:06 PM. EDT October 31, 2017

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Christopher Howard, 18, entered a guilty plea in an open murder charge for the killing of a pregnant woman in Muskegon Township in 2015. 

Howard admitted he's the person who killed 21-year-old Dominique O'Neal on Monday, Oct. 30. He broke in to O'Neal's apartment -- investigators found his fingerprints and a palm print outside of the apartment. 

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, a judge heard testimony on the case to determine whether Howard is guilty of first- or second-degree murder. 

First-degree murder would mean Howard would get life in prison, without the possibility of parole. 

