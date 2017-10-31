Muskegon teen who killed pregnant woman pleads guilty

Christopher Howard

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Christopher Howard, 18, entered a guilty plea in an open murder charge for the killing of a pregnant woman in Muskegon Township in 2015.

Howard admitted he's the person who killed 21-year-old Dominique O'Neal on Monday, Oct. 30. He broke in to O'Neal's apartment -- investigators found his fingerprints and a palm print outside of the apartment.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, a judge heard testimony on the case to determine whether Howard is guilty of first- or second-degree murder.

First-degree murder would mean Howard would get life in prison, without the possibility of parole.

