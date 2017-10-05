Muskegon Township asks again for millage to fund road repairs

Muskegon Township seeking road millage to fund road repairs.

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A proposal that would have raised funds for road repairs in Muskegon Township was rejected by voters in May. Now the township is asking the majority of voters to reconsider.

A 1.50-mil tax request will appear on the November ballot in Muskegon Township.

The proposed tax has the potential to generate just over $5000,000 if approved. It would last five years.

In May the millage was defeated by around 160 votes.

"I don't know if people did not have a very good understanding of why we were asking," said David Kieft, Muskegon Township Supervisor. Kieft says the main focus of the millage would be to "maintain our roads in the manor that we do." The township is holding a public forum so residents can learn more about the road millage proposal. It will be held Tuesday, October 10, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m at the township hall.

