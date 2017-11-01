Muskegon voters to use new digital verification system

A photo of the new "Verify Voting Machines" that will be used in Muskegon County on Nov. 7, 2017. (Photo: WZZM 13)

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - Tuesday's election will be the first time people all across Muskegon County are using their new voting system.

The "Verify Voting System" -- used by a few precincts in May -- digitally scans paper ballots.

►Related: New voting machines familiar, but better

The County Clerk is please with how well the system has work for other precincts. It's said the machines should help get results to the clerk's office much faster.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV