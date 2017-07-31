Muskegon welcomed two well-known basektball players to town

Once a year law enforcement plays a basketball game against former inmates in an attempt to help bridge the gap between the two groups.

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Muskegon welcomed Cliff Livingston, former NBA player, and Dale Osbourne, Assistant Coach to the Portland Trailblazers to town for a youth camp.

The camp is free and geared toward inner city youth. The counselors reach out to the campers and hope to show them the importance of their behavior on and off the court.

In addition to the camp a game is played between local law enforcement and former inmates. Nate Johnson is the director of re-entry, and a former inmate himself, who wants to help bridge the gap between law enforcement and returning citizens.

"It really brought everyone in a different arena, so to speak," said Johnson. "We were kind of out of our normal element and met up on a common ground, which is the basketball court -- we want to help mend that relationship."

