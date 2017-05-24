A Muskegon woman is taking it upon herself and enlisting private businesses to warn about Lyme disease. (Photo: WZZM)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Ticks are such a concern that the Ottawa County Parks Department has placed warning signs in all of its parks.

That's the kind of response Nicole Soful of Muskegon would like to see in her county and city.

Soful began her own tick awareness campaign. Her handmade posters started appearing in various locations around Muskegon on Mother's Day.

The apparent problem: she didn't have city permission to hang her sings around the community, so many of the signs have been removed.

Soful is about to implement a new strategy. She's going to seek out private property locations and neighbors who want to spread the message that a tick bite can lead to Lyme disease.

"I'm going knocking, I'm going knocking," Soful said.

She's making the effort because she knows how debilitating Lyme disease can be.

"I do not know when I was bit, I just have it in me," Soful said

Soful is also asking the city and county to add tick warning signs at parks and outdoor location where people gather.

A sign warning of ticks at an Ottawa County park. (Photo: WZZM)

Warning sings are in place at Muskegon State Park, but city and county parks don't have any.

"I want to show awareness because it is here," Soful said.

Muskegon County had seven confirmed cases in 2016. The county has not had a confirmed case of Lyme disease in 2017. Soful hopes that's the case at the end of the year, too.

