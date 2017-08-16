N-word on doors at Muskegon apartment complex

Linda Davis of Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Three renters at Glen Oaks Apartments in Muskegon discovered a racial slur written on their doors late Tuesday evening.

Early Wednesday Muskegon Police took a vandalism report, photographed the graffiti, and maintenance workers from Glen Oaks removed the words.

"This is a racial thing," said Linda Davis. Davis says she found the message on her door. Davis and her husband called 911 and reported the discovery.

Davis says "burn n-----" was also on the only two other African American families who live in the apartment unit.

"That tells me it is a racial thing," said Davis. On Tuesday racial graffiti was found on a monument at Muskegon High School. Sunday a noose was located on the playground at Glenside school.

Davis considers the graffiti a threat. She says last week there was a small fire in the breezeway outside her apartment. The fire went unnoticed. The fire burned out and left a small amount of damage. Davis now has growing suspicion about how the fire started.

"This is very scary," said Davis. Police have no information to connect the three incidents. The city's police chief Jeffrey Lewis says detectives are working hard to make an arrest. Lewis and other city leaders call the activity unacceptable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Muskegon Police or Muskegon County Silent Observer.

