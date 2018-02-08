National Football League's Play 60 campaign comes to Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - Nearly one in three children in Michigan are overweight or obese. The Detroit Lions and the NFL's Play 60 campaign aims to make Michigan healthier. Thursday the campaign made its way to Muskegon County.

The Lion's mascot, Roary, and former great Herman Moore visited Edgewood Elementary school Thursday, Feb. 8.

The afternoon was spent, encouraging students to get active, eat healthy, and study hard. The assembly featured educational presentations, games, contests and giveaways.

The tour will visit two more Muskegon area schools on Friday, Oakview Elementary on Madison and Timberland Charter Academy on McLaughlin.

