New Muskegon County sheriff picks township chief as undersheriff

Ken Sanford (Photo: Courtesy)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Ken Sanford, the chief of police in Muskegon Township, is picked to serve as the county's undersheriff.

Sanford's appointment was announced Wednesday, Jan. 4, in a news release by newly elected Muskegon County Sheriff Michael Poulin.

It's expected Sanford will begin his new job Jan. 30.

Sanford began a 22-year career in Muskegon Township as a patrol, detective and command officer before being named chief in 2011. He grew up on the west side of Muskegon and later attended Muskegon Catholic High School and Ferris State University.

"I understand that this selection is one of the most important decisions I will be making as Sheriff," Poulin said in the release. "Ken and I are similar in expecting high standards and accountability.

"Muskegon County will be served well with the addition of Ken Sanford as our new Undersheriff."

A photo of Michael Poulin during his run for Muskegon County sheriff. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM)

Poulin is a recent retiree from the Muskegon County Sheriff's Department, where he served as a captain. Voters chose him over incumbent and prior Sheriff Dean Roesler in the August primary election and Dennis Luce in the general election.

Roesler had been sheriff since 2008.

(© 2017 WZZM)