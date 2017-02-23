New Muskegon Museum of Art exhibit to 'Blow Up'

Contemporary exhibit "Blow Up" at the Muskegon Museum of Art. This exhibit is running until April 23, 2017. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A new Contemporary Art exhibit has officially been inflated at the Muskegon Museum of Art (MMA) and ready to "blow up" the art world.

The exhibit "Blow Up" includes various inflatable pieces, some tall enough to touch the ceiling in the gallery. Museum staff worked for two days to get all the works fully-inflated and set in the gallery.

The public is invited to see the life-size inflatable Trans Am, 14-foot tall pink bunny rabbits and a 25-foot long reclining Buddha-inspired figure, among others.

The public is invited to see the life-size inflatable Trans Am, 14-foot tall pink bunny rabbits and a 25-foot long reclining Buddha-inspired figure among others at the Muskegon Museum of Art until April 23, 2017. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM)

"Blow Up" features works by artists who use air as a sculptural medium. The exhibit is located at the Muskegon Museum of Art until April 23, 2017. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM)

There is a special free reception on Thursday, Feb. 23 running from 5:30 to 7 p.m. There will be refreshments and balloon animals by Jim Perry available.

The "Blow Up" exhibit will be on display at the MMA from now until April 23.

For more information, visit the Muskegon Museum of Art website or Facebook page.

